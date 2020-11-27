Companies / Property Liberty Two Degrees dividend to plummet in 2020 financial year The part-owner of upmarket malls says customers are returning but the uptake in sales is not enough to overcome lockdown losses BL PREMIUM

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns stakes in Sandton City, Melrose Arch, Eastgate and Nelson Mandela Square, says its distributable earnings for the full-year will shrink by more than half.

The company was hit by the lack of consumer spending during the hard lockdown and millions of rand spent on rental relief and other support mechanisms for tenants...