Liberty Two Degrees dividend to plummet in 2020 financial year
The part-owner of upmarket malls says customers are returning but the uptake in sales is not enough to overcome lockdown losses
27 November 2020 - 15:01
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns stakes in Sandton City, Melrose Arch, Eastgate and Nelson Mandela Square, says its distributable earnings for the full-year will shrink by more than half.
The company was hit by the lack of consumer spending during the hard lockdown and millions of rand spent on rental relief and other support mechanisms for tenants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now