Liberty Two Degrees’ assets lose R1.5bn in value
Landlord feels the lockdown acutely because of its exposure to super-regional malls such as Sandton City
27 July 2020 - 19:32
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which is invested in some of SA’s iconic shopping centres, expects a strong turnaround in its performance in 2021. Its asset portfolio lost more than a fifth of its value in the first half of 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also reported a half-year loss for the first time since listing about four years ago.
