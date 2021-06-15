Companies / Property Proposed Arrowhead and Fairvest merger gets nod from independent board Arrowhead is a diversified Reit with exposure to community retail centres, while Fairvest is a specialist landlord that owns retail centres in rural areas and townships BL PREMIUM

Arrowhead Property said on Tuesday that an independent board had endorsed a proposal in which the competitor, Fairvest, would acquire a majority stake in a company in a share swap deal that would solidify their footprint in the lower end of the SA retail market.

“The independent board is strongly of the view that the benefits of a transaction between Fairvest and Arrowhead would best be unlocked through a merger that creates a single, larger, more liquid real estate investment trust (Reit),” Arrowhead said in a statement...