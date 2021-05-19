Companies / Property Investec Property among front-runners on European assets BL PREMIUM

The European logistics assets of Investec Property Fund (IPF) helped the real estate investment trust (Reit) pull off stronger financial results compared with most of its peers in the current reporting season.

IPF, which on Wednesday released financial results for the year to end-March, has been able to tap the well-connected Investec Group’s wide network in recent years. Investec employees helped find IPF acquisition opportunities in high-end European logistics warehouses and other assets...