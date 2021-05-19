Investec Property among front-runners on European assets
19 May 2021 - 10:01
UPDATED 19 May 2021 - 20:35
The European logistics assets of Investec Property Fund (IPF) helped the real estate investment trust (Reit) pull off stronger financial results compared with most of its peers in the current reporting season.
IPF, which on Wednesday released financial results for the year to end-March, has been able to tap the well-connected Investec Group’s wide network in recent years. Investec employees helped find IPF acquisition opportunities in high-end European logistics warehouses and other assets...
