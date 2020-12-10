Arrowhead wage bill ‘ridiculous’
The company’s executive pay packets have drawn stinging criticism after a poor operational performance
10 December 2020 - 05:00
While Arrowhead Properties’ shareholders aren’t getting jolly dividends for Christmas, its executives’ stockings are full of presents.
But Arrowhead’s generous remuneration is starting to draw increasing investor ire, as are the loans to some of its top executives...
