COMPANY COMMENT
Property investors should question pay of real-estate bigwigs
13 January 2021 - 15:48
Revelations that the take-home pay of executives at diversified landlord Arrowhead Properties increased by percentages well into the double digits in 2020 should have investors in SA’s listed property sector questioning the pay of other real estate bigwigs.
Investors should question remuneration committees and ask if executives were paid bonuses in 2020 even if they took cuts to their monthly salaries due to the pandemic. This is while property funds slashed dividends, many for the first time since listing...
