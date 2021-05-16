Retail property group Resilient plans mandatory offer for Lighthouse
Securities takeover rules of Mauritius bourse compels group to bid for all the voting shares it does not yet own
16 May 2021 - 16:53
Retail specialist property group Resilient said on Friday it will make a mandatory offer to the shareholders of Lighthouse Capital, the group formerly known as Greenbay Properties.
Resilient is listed on the JSE while Lighthouse is listed on the stock exchange of Mauritius. Both companies used to have cross-shareholdings. Lighthouse was formed by former and current Resilient directors...
