Resilient Reit’s exposure to everyday retail items softens Covid-19 blow
The property fund’s malls benefited by having tenants who dealt in essential goods and services during lockdown
23 March 2021 - 19:38
Retail landlord Resilient Reit has managed to declare an interim dividend for the six months to end-December, unlike many of its peers, thanks to a strong performance from its national tenants, who derive most of their revenue from selling essential goods and services.
Resilient owns a portfolio valued at R24bn, largely comprises retail centres with a minimum of three anchor tenants, and lets predominantly to national retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Foschini. ..
