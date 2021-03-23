Companies / Property Resilient Reit’s exposure to everyday retail items softens Covid-19 blow The property fund’s malls benefited by having tenants who dealt in essential goods and services during lockdown BL PREMIUM

Retail landlord Resilient Reit has managed to declare an interim dividend for the six months to end-December, unlike many of its peers, thanks to a strong performance from its national tenants, who derive most of their revenue from selling essential goods and services.

Resilient owns a portfolio valued at R24bn, largely comprises retail centres with a minimum of three anchor tenants, and lets predominantly to national retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Foschini. ..