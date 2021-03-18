Lighthouse Capital defies pandemic grip with dividend
Mauritius-based company says the board is not in a position to provide guidance on future distributions
18 March 2021 - 20:13
Mauritius-based Lighthouse Capital said on Thursday in its results for the 15 months to December it had managed to pay a dividend despite the effects of the pandemic on its malls in Slovenia and Portugal.
The European mall owner said its malls had suffered during hard lockdowns where only essential services could operate...
