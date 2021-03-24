COMPANY COMMENT
Spreading Resilient’s expertise makes sense
24 March 2021 - 20:19
Resilient Reit, the retail specialist landlord, has an opportunity to invest in UK commercial property for the first time, by merging with Hammerson, a British mall owner which has seen its value ravaged by Brexit uncertainty and the pandemic.
The company said in February that it was in talks with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the manager of government employees’ pensions, about the possible sale of some of its retail centres that had been selected for a R5.7bn portfolio. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now