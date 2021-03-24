Companies COMPANY COMMENT Spreading Resilient’s expertise makes sense BL PREMIUM

Resilient Reit, the retail specialist landlord, has an opportunity to invest in UK commercial property for the first time, by merging with Hammerson, a British mall owner which has seen its value ravaged by Brexit uncertainty and the pandemic.

The company said in February that it was in talks with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the manager of government employees’ pensions, about the possible sale of some of its retail centres that had been selected for a R5.7bn portfolio. ..