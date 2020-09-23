Companies / Retail & Consumer

Fairvest says rural shopping centres proved resilient during Covid-19

The group, which owns retail centres in rural areas and small towns, has not altered its dividend policy

23 September 2020 - 08:27 Karl Gernetzky
A Fairvest retail property in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fairvest, which owns retail centres in rural areas and small towns, has opted to retain its dividend policy of paying out 100% of distributable earnings, saying its assets had proved resilient during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group, which has 44 properties valued at R3.49bn, said there had not been a significant rise in vacancies during SA’s lockdown, and that its focus on grocery-anchored shopping centres had paid off.

Vacancies during the group’s year to end-June climbed to 4.5%, from 4% previously, but have since declined to 3.2%, the group said on Wednesday.

Distribution for the group’s year to end-June decreased by 3.4% to 21.038c per share — or distributable earnings of R208m.

In the three months to end-June, credits of 10.5% of gross billings, or R15.7m, were conceded for 364 tenants, but the group said it had remained cash flow positive during the year.

Fairvest said it was able to fund all operational expenditure and interest payments from cash flows, without having to use undrawn debt facilities.

The group said the lasting effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown of the economy remains uncertain, but it expects distribution per share for 2021 to be at least in line with 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Fairvest sells Tokai Junction for R180m to cut debt

Despite being R10m short of the target price announced in April, CEO Darren Wilder says the deal is still profitable
Companies
2 months ago

Where to place your property bets

There’s plenty of rich pickings to be had among the JSE’s smaller property plays – provided you’re a patient punter with a higher risk appetite, ...
Companies
3 months ago

Fairvest withdraws guidance due to Covid-19

The landlord had expected distribution per share growth of between 4% and 6% for its year to end June
Companies
4 months ago

