Rebosis Property Fund blames lack of liquidity for not paying dividends in 2020
The property fund has been trying to raise cash through selling assets
03 December 2020 - 19:46
Rebosis Property Fund, the first black owned and managed fund to list on the JSE in 2011, says it cannot pay dividends as it does not have the cash.
Posting results on Thursday, the company said it did not declare a dividend for the financial year to end-August after performing a solvency and liquidity test. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now