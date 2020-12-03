Companies / Property Rebosis Property Fund blames lack of liquidity for not paying dividends in 2020 The property fund has been trying to raise cash through selling assets BL PREMIUM

Rebosis Property Fund, the first black owned and managed fund to list on the JSE in 2011, says it cannot pay dividends as it does not have the cash.

Posting results on Thursday, the company said it did not declare a dividend for the financial year to end-August after performing a solvency and liquidity test. ..