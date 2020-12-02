News Leader
WATCH: Why Redefine is mulling its distribution options
Redefine CEO Andrew König talks to Business Day TV talk about the outlook for the property sector
02 December 2020 - 08:41
Redefine Properties has deferred its decision on a dividend payout until February as the group weighs its options while trying to preserve cash and retain its status as a real estate investment trust (Reit).
Business Day TV spoke to Redefine CEO Andrew König Properties for more detail.
