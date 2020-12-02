Companies / Property

WATCH: Why Redefine is mulling its distribution options

Redefine CEO Andrew König talks to Business Day TV talk about the outlook for the property sector

02 December 2020 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Andrew Konig. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Andrew Konig. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Redefine Properties has deferred its decision on a dividend payout until February as the group weighs its options while trying to preserve cash and retain its status as a real estate investment trust (Reit).

Business Day TV spoke to Redefine CEO Andrew König Properties for more detail.

