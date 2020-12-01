Redefine battles to bring down its relative debt levels
01 December 2020 - 20:10
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Redefine Properties says its local assets lost 10% of their value while its investment in Polish fund EPP was down 19%, after hard lockdown restrictions locally and dividends withheld by offshore investments significantly dampened results for the year to August 2020.
The group’s tenants that own restaurant and entertainment centres couldn’t trade during the lockdown, while others struggled to pay rent. Office vacancies also rose as some tenants failed to reopen their businesses...
