Financial Times of London recognises Investec as best private bank and wealth manager in SA

No-one alive today has ever experienced a year like 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the economy and millions of people's livelihoods. So much changed in our lives and we have faced so many new challenges as a country.

In these complex, time-constrained and uncertain times, Investec’s private bankers and investment managers have been partnering closely with our clients to find appropriate, individual financial solutions, including accessing funds and providing payment moratoriums. The solutions have been well received by our clients.

On the other hand, a lot of Investec’s work has been in encouraging clients to stay the course and maintain a long-term view of their investments, an approach that has stood its clients’ investment portfolios in good stead as the world has moved out of the worst of the lockdowns.

Recognised for eight consecutive years

Even though it’s been a particularly challenging time, Investec is honoured that the Financial Times of London has recognised Investec as the best Private Bank and Wealth Manager in SA — for an eighth consecutive year.

This prestigious international award is testament to the continuous evolution of our One Place philosophy and our partnership with our clients and their families.

A unique proposition

One Place provides its clients with access to Investec’s banking and investment services, both locally and internationally. Through One Place, clients can create, grow, preserve and protect their wealth for future generations.

Investec’s One Place is actively evolving to offer the services, expertise and platforms to manage its clients’ wealth and banking needs, across generations and geographies.

A lifelong partnership

Investec’s private banking and wealth and investment proposition lies beyond the monetary value wealth. It believes in creating an ecosystem that, through shared value, has the exponential power to solve problems, do good, create impact and redefine wealth.

Investec’s goal is to form lifelong relationships by building the experience and value proposition for each client segment and life stage, including young professionals, young families, businesses, established families, retirees and global families.

Investec’s clients' actively managed investment portfolios are underpinned by a rigorous investment strategy drawn from leading investment professionals in SA, the UK and Switzerland. This strategy looks beyond short-term market influences and at the longer-term fundamentals that preserve and grow wealth for its clients and their families.

Always evolving

Investec continues to internationalise its banking and investment offering and is expanding its tax and fiduciary capabilities to meet a growing need among its high-net-worth individuals and families to structure their assets appropriately.

Investec Philanthropy was created to assist clients to navigate their philanthropic journeys, guided by their values, passion, intended family legacies and the impact they want to have on society. The bank actively incorporates the Global Sustainable Development Goals, and issues of an environmental, social and governance nature into its investment analysis and related activities.

Investec embraces data as the currency of people's “Out of the Ordinary” lives. It educates its clients on data security and is introducing a digital asset vault on Investec Online, which is a safe storage place, making it easy and convenient for clients to access their personal data anywhere, any time. The vault will soon allow them to store, as well as send and receive, digital assets in wallets — including bitcoin.

Investec Life offers tailored life insurance to its clients and protect what’s most important to them, with efficient, flexible and comprehensive insurance solutions. This includes life, disability and severe illness cover, mortgage and income protection cover and business overheads cover.

High tech, high touch

The bank’s multiple award-winning value proposition follows a hi-tech and high-touch approach. Covid-19 has meant more virtual conversations, but the essence of its approach remains.

Clients can easily contact their specialist private banker or specialist investment manager who will endeavour to distil complexity into clarity through intelligent, intuitive human conversations. The global Client Support Centre is also available 24/7 and the graduate professionals are empowered to deal with queries and requests.

Investec is better able to deliver on our client-centric, personalised promise because of its digital capabilities. Investec Online and the app allows clients to get a consolidated view of their banking and investment accounts, locally and internationally, on one platform with one login. They can transact easily from anywhere in the world.

Investec sees itself as a financial physician, helping clients to maximise their financial health to allow them to fulfil their family and legacy goals.

Clients remain the heart of our business

Its clients seek a human partnership that simplifies their financial lives. Driven by its core philosophies and values, Investec strives to be a distinctive bank and investment manager and client-centric approach ensures that its clients remain the centre of the business.

By harnessing its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to risk management, Investec will continue to offer a distinctive, human-centred partnership to deliver solutions that add value for its clients and support their financial goals.

For more information on Investec, visit investec.com.

This article was paid for by Investec.