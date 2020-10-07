Tsogo Sun Hotels to acquire all of Hospitality Property Fund
If the bid succeeds, the fund will become a subsidiary of the group and be delisted
07 October 2020 - 19:18
The first inkling of consolidation in more than two years is coming to SA’s struggling listed property sector with Tsogo Sun Hotels making a R373m bid to buy the 25% of Hospitality Property Fund (HPF) it doesn’t yet own.
HPF, which is the only hotel and resort real estate investment trust (Reit) listed on the JSE, has a 54-property portfolio worth R10bn, which includes The Westin Cape Town, Southern Sun Waterfront, Garden Court Umhlanga, and Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre.
