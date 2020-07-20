Companies Company Comment Tsogo Sun puts its faith in recovery by lifting its Hospitality stake Petra Diamonds agrees to sell its dormant exploration portfolio in Botswana BL PREMIUM

Gaming and leisure group Tsogo Sun Hotels has bought more shares in its subsidiary Hospitality Property Fund (HPF), signalling a vote of confidence in SA’s hotel sector.

Tsogo increased its shareholding in HPF by 7.98% on Monday by buying 46,137,907 shares from an array of owners, including Aylett & Co, Prudential Investment Managers and Bateleur Capital.