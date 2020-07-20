Company Comment
Tsogo Sun puts its faith in recovery by lifting its Hospitality stake
20 July 2020 - 18:55
Gaming and leisure group Tsogo Sun Hotels has bought more shares in its subsidiary Hospitality Property Fund (HPF), signalling a vote of confidence in SA’s hotel sector.
Tsogo increased its shareholding in HPF by 7.98% on Monday by buying 46,137,907 shares from an array of owners, including Aylett & Co, Prudential Investment Managers and Bateleur Capital.
