Weak trading conditions weigh on Hospitality Property Fund

Hospitality Property Fund (HPF), a subsidiary of gaming and leisure group Tsogo Sun, said on Thursday that rental income in the year to end-March fell 4%, largely due to a poor performance of its Western Cape assets.

A weak economic environment prompted increased price competition in the sector during the period, with HPF saying room occupancy for its hotels declined by 2.3% to 62.6%, compared to a 1.6% fall to 62.4% for the market as a whole.

In the Western Cape, occupancies fell 7.8% to 61.8%.

HPF slashed its final dividend by 14.29% to 64.17c per share, bringing its combined distribution for the entire period to 105.39c, from 120.29c previously.

HPF, whose portfolio comprises 53 hotel and resort properties in SA, also reported higher expenses, including R20m in transaction costs related to an unsuccessful casino acquisition.

Expenses increased 21% from the prior period due to higher payroll and property-related costs.

Net finance costs rose to R167, from R164m previously, while revenue per available room declined 2%, despite the average room rate rising marginally by 1% to R1,100.

“Hotel trading is expected to remain under pressure until the outlook for the South African economy improves,” the fund said in a statement.

Gearing is currently low at 16%, and HPF is committed to and able to fund its ongoing capital expenditure programme, it said.

At 10.20am HPF’s share price had risen 1.67% to R10.97, bringing its gain for 2019 so far to 25.37%.

