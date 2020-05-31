Westin owner Hospitality Property Fund fortunes destroyed by lockdown
Hotel owner is unable to operate feasibly while the country is in lockdown level 3
31 May 2020 - 17:34
Hospitality Property Fund (HPF), a subsidiary of gaming and leisure group Tsogo Sun, wrote down the value of its portfolio by R2bn as the economic downturn hits operations.
Now valued at R10bn, the operations of the company, which owns an array of 54 hotel and resort properties in SA, including Cape Town’s Westin and the Mount Grace Country House and Spa, came to a halt because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now