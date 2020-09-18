Companies / Property

Distributable income could fall two thirds, EPP warns

The Poland-focused retail landlord says it is still considering a dividend for its six months to the end of June

18 September 2020 - 09:16 Karl Gernetzky
The Galeria Tecza shopping centre in Kalisz, Poland, is one of EPP’s retail properties in the Central European country. Picture: SUPPLIED
EPP, Poland’s largest retail landlord, has warned of an up to two thirds fall in interim distributable income after Covid-19 shuttered stores and kept consumers at home.

Distributable income per share is expected to fall between 57% and 66% to a range of 2 euro cents (38.26c) to 2.5c, the group said in a trading update.

“EPP remains focused on initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet and to retain maximum liquidity, to ensure that the company is well positioned to navigate through the current Covid-19 challenges and emerge a stronger and more resilient business,” the statement reads.

“As part of this process, the board will assess the payment of a dividend when finalising its half year results in September 2020,” the group said.

The results are expected to be published on September 29.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Property shares combine the income characteristics of bonds with the growth aspects of equities
Companies
3 weeks ago

EPP optimistic about Poland’s Covid-19 recovery

GDP will likely almost reach its 2019 level as early as 2021 with good growth potential for 2022, group says
Companies
2 months ago

EPP cancels €53m dividend payment as Covid-19 threat persists

Trading conditions in Poland have improved, but effect of pandemic is uncertain, company says
Companies
3 months ago

