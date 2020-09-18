Distributable income could fall two thirds, EPP warns

EPP, Poland’s largest retail landlord, has warned of an up to two thirds fall in interim distributable income after Covid-19 shuttered stores and kept consumers at home.

Distributable income per share is expected to fall between 57% and 66% to a range of 2 euro cents (38.26c) to 2.5c, the group said in a trading update.

“EPP remains focused on initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet and to retain maximum liquidity, to ensure that the company is well positioned to navigate through the current Covid-19 challenges and emerge a stronger and more resilient business,” the statement reads.

“As part of this process, the board will assess the payment of a dividend when finalising its half year results in September 2020,” the group said.

The results are expected to be published on September 29.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za