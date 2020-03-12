Property group EPP withholds guidance due to coronavirus

Poland’s largest retail landlord EPP has opted not to give guidance to the market for its 2020 year due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has recently led to containment efforts in Central Europe.

Poland on Wednesday moved to close schools, universities, cinemas, theatres and museums for two weeks, with Reuters reporting that Poland’s development minister said 2020 economic growth could be 0.5-1.3 percentage points lower than previously expected.

EPP, formerly known as Echo Polska Properties, reported that distributable income per share grew 0.2% to 11.62 euro cents during its year to end-December, which was in line with its guidance.

Net property income rose 3.8% to €148.1m during the period.

The JSE and Luxembourg-listed EPP is the largest owner of retail real estate assets in Poland, with its portfolio of 32 properties having a total leasable area of more than one million square metres.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za