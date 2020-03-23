EPP delays payment of €53m in dividends due to coronavirus

Poland’s largest retail landlord, EPP, has delayed payment of €53m (R1bn) in dividends for its year to end-December due to uncertainty over the coronavirus.

The dividend has been delayed to end-June, but the property group said it continues to assess its environment as the pandemic causes trading restrictions.

The group said it has immediately implemented strict cost-cutting measures and further optimised operations by deferring all non-essential capital expenditure and minimising operational costs.

EPP said it is still awaiting details of a government aid package in that country to be finalised, and that it remains well capitalised.