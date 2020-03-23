Companies / Property

EPP delays payment of €53m in dividends due to coronavirus

Payout postponed to end-June while property group continues to assess environment

23 March 2020 - 08:49 karl gernetzky
The Galeria Tecza shopping centre in Kalisz, Poland, is one of EPP’s retail properties in the Central European country. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Galeria Tecza shopping centre in Kalisz, Poland, is one of EPP’s retail properties in the Central European country. Picture: SUPPLIED

Poland’s largest retail landlord, EPP, has delayed payment of €53m (R1bn) in dividends for its year to end-December due to uncertainty over the coronavirus.

The dividend has been delayed to end-June, but the property group said it continues to assess its environment as the pandemic causes trading restrictions.

The group said it has immediately implemented strict cost-cutting measures and further optimised operations by deferring all non-essential capital expenditure and minimising operational costs.

EPP said it is still awaiting details of a government aid package in that country to be finalised, and that it remains well capitalised.

EPP, formerly known as Echo Polska Properties, reported that distributable income per share grew 0.2% to 11.62 euro cent during its year to end-December, in line with its guidance.

Net property income rose 3.8% to €148.1m in the period.

The JSE and Luxembourg-listed EPP is the largest owner of retail real estate assets in Poland, with its portfolio of 32 properties having a total leasable area of more than 1-million square metres.

Redefine Properties, which owns 45.4% of EPP, said on Monday it has consequently delayed its decision on a dividend for its half year to end-February. The decision has been deferred until the release of its full-year results.

Redefine had expected distributable earnings for its year to end-August to fall 5%-7%, but the group has also withdrawn this guidance.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

EPP’s distribution flat as expansion continues

Net profit for the year to six months to end-June fell 56% to €34m, with the company's interim dividend down marginally to 5.80 euro cents
Companies
6 months ago

EPP to sell office portfolio by end of year

Polish mall owner's asset base grows 27%
Companies
1 year ago

EPP’s retail focus in Poland starts to pay off

Net property income grows 45% and net profit doubles to €79.4m after group switches from targeting offices
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Emirates reverses decision to suspend all ...
Companies
2.
Mall owners and retailers improve hygiene ...
Companies / Property
3.
Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins to close in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Ninety One’s CEO looking forward to brave new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Air France-KLM and aircraft maker tipped to get ...
Companies

Related Articles

Polish economic momentum won’t be derailed by coronavirus, says EPP

Companies / Property

EPP’s distribution flat as expansion continues

Companies / Property

Redefine Properties recycles assets in Poland

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.