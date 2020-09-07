RDI shrinks UK retail business on Brexit and Covid-19

JSE and London-listed RDI Reit said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its UK retail park portfolio for £156.9m (R3.4bn) as it continues to shed assets heavily exposed to Brexit uncertainty and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sale of the six assets in the park will reduce the group’s retail exposure to 11.8% of the portfolio, RDI said, with the group now focusing on hotels, light industrial warehouses and flexible-use offices.

The purchase price reflected a 3% discount to the value reported at end-February, and the deal is expected to be completed in mid-October.

CEO Mike Watters said in just 18 months since announcing RDI’s strategic review, the company has completed about £330m worth of disposals. “Our teams working on these transactions deserve to be commended for markedly reducing our exposure to the retail sector,” he said.

RDI’s retail assets have lost value and sales over the past few years as more Britons bought their goods online, Watters said. Devaluations had resulted from the uncertainty around the Brexit process.

SA’s second-largest listed real estate company, Redefine Properties, sold its controlling stake in RDI earlier in 2020. Private equity firm Starwood Capital bought 111.9-million shares in RDI for 95p per share, in a deal worth R2.3bn. RDI is also continuing to sell its German assets so that it can focus on the UK.

RDI now has a committed shareholder base in the UK, which could help support it through its recovery, RDI deputy CEO Stephen Oakenfull said on Monday. Oakenfull will eventually take over the CEO role from Watters, but RDI said there is no formal timeline for succession.

“Now the team is entirely focused on delivering the strategy initiated 18 months ago to create the platform for RDI’s next phase of growth,” the company said.

RDI’s share price has lost 67% on a five-year basis. However, it closed 4.99% higher at R20 on Monday. With Karl Gernetzky

