Redefine exits the UK to focus on local and East European assets
SA's second largest property company is selling noncore assets abroad
29 June 2020 - 19:52
Redefine Properties, SA's second-largest listed property company, is selling its stake in UK fund RDI Reit for R2.3bn to focus on its local and Eastern European investments.
CEO Andrew Konig said the group was strengthening its balance sheet by raising cash through the sale of noncore assets. On Friday it announced the disposal of its Australian student housing investments for R5.4bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now