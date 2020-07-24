Stenprop collecting most of its rent

UK landlord Stenprop said on Friday it continues to see high amount of interest from potential tenants within its multi-let industrial (MLI) portfolio in the UK, and was collecting most of its rent.

The company, which is seeking to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium-sized businesses, said in an update it had collected 80% of monthly rent in July, and 65% of monthly rent from its UK MLI portfolio.

The group said it had seen an increase in letting inquiries, while occupancy in its UK MLI portfolio had increased to 92% at the end of June, from 91.1% at the end of December.

“The high number of leasing inquiries we have experienced on the UK MLI portfolio over the last four months underpins our conviction as to the resilience of this asset class and the quality of the portfolio we have assembled,” said CEO Paul Arenson.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za