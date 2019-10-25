Companies / Property

Stenprop says it is benefiting from Brexit uncertainty

The industrial parks owner says it has seen less competition as a result of the UK’s political instability, while rents are rising at its multi-let assets

25 October 2019 - 08:41 karl gernetzky
Paul Arenson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paul Arenson. Picture: SUPPLIED

Industrial-focused property fund Stenprop said on Friday it was benefiting from the UK’s political instability, with rents at its multi-let assets rising even as market competition lessens.

The company, which is seeking to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium- sized businesses, said demand for these types of assets remained strong, even as the UK political woes resulted in less competition from rivals.

Stenprop said on Friday it acquired eight new multi-let estates in the three months to end-September for £23.9m (R454m), with average passing rent in this portfolio rising 1.2% quarter on quarter.

The company saw nine lease renewals for its multi-let portfolio, with average rental uplift of 19% on lease renewals, up from 16% in the previous quarter.

“The multi-let industrial occupational market remains strong with demand outstripping supply. Lease incentives remain limited and we are realising significant rental uplifts when leases are renewed,” said Stenprop CEO Paul Arenson.

“There was marginally less competition in the market over the period, largely as a result of the UK’s political instability,” he said.

Multi-let assets were expected to comprise about 60% of Stenprop’s total portfolio of properties by the end of March 2020, it said in September.

Stenprop has outperformed the JSE’s property index so far in 2019, rising 17.64%, compared with a 3.76% fall for the index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

