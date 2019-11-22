Companies / Property

Stenprop to accelerate sale of German assets

The company was previously wary of holding onto cash as it transitions to a UK multi-let industrial property play

22 November 2019 - 09:29 karl gernetzky
A rooftop view over London on a foggy day from St Paul's cathedral in the UK. Picture: 123RF/MELINDA NAGY
UK-focused industrial landlord Stenprop said on Friday strong valuations in Germany had resulted in a decision to accelerate the sale of these assets as it focuses on UK-based multi-let industrial (MLI) assets.

The company, which is seeking to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium- sized businesses, was previously avoiding holding onto cash, but would now accelerate the sale of its non MLI assets.

The company had wanted to time sales in Germany with MLI acquisitions, but had noted high valuations in that market, even as the pipeline of MLI purchases opportunities has decreased.

Stenprop now intends to bring three Berlin retail centres and its portfolio of five retail warehouses to market in January. The value of these properties at the end of September was £229.6m (R4.3bn).

If there were no more MLI acquisitions, and the disposals proceeded, the company’s portfolio would comprise about 55.2% of MLI, 19.6% cash and 25.2% of non-MLI property that is yet to be sold.

During its six months to end-September, the company reported net rental income of £15.8m, down 1.25% from the prior comparative period. The company acquired eight MLI estates for a total of £23.9m.

The company declared an interim dividend of 3.375p, unchanged from the prior comparative period.

Stenprop’s share price was unchanged at R21.60 in morning trade on Friday, having risen 18.68% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

