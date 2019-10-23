Companies Innovate to grow, Growthpoint CEO advises SA businesses Group tweaked its strategy 'around the edges' to cope with worsening conditions in the local property sector BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties SA CEO Estienne de Klerk says the country’s companies need to look beyond their traditional offerings to generate new revenue streams as the stagnant economy puts pressure on their ability to grow profits.

Speaking at the JSE SA Trade Connect on Wednesday, De Klerk said that while the operating landscape of companies based in SA had been dramatically disrupted by increased digital competition and escalating operating costs, among other things, businesses could still grow.