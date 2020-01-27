Investec Property Fund to sell SA mall stakes worth R727m

Investec Property Fund (IPF) wants to sell stakes in two SA malls for R727m, part of its strategy to funnel cash into higher-performing European assets, it said on Monday.

Investec agreed to dispose of its shareholding in the Musina Mall in Limpopo and Boitekong Mall in Rustenburg, at a discount to book value of 3%. Book value refers to the value of an asset on a company’s balance sheet.

The transactions are subject to approval from authorities, and are expected to be concluded in March.

Investec has said previously it wanted to free up capital, seeking better returns offshore.

In December, it said it would spend €70.4m (R1.1bn) on the acquisition of two Belgian warehouses.

After the disposal of the SA properties, and the Belgian acquisitions, the fund’s offshore exposure will increase to about 23%, from 18.6% at the end of September.

The fund’s share price was up 2.95% to R14.30 in morning trade on Monday.

