Capital & Counties to sell interests in Earl’s Court

Capital & Counties (Capco) is selling its interests in its residential scheme at Earl’s Court, excluding Lillie Square, to APG and Delancey for £425m (R8.09bn).

Capco, which has a market capitalisation of about R40bn and was spun out of SA businessman Donald Gordon’s Liberty International in 2010, also owns iconic retail estate Covent Garden.

The company had planned to split into two entities because Covent Gardens’ performance has been more consistent and would function better within a real estate investment trust (Reit) structure, and Earl’s Court would perform better as a separate growth-focused company, CEO Ian Hawksworth said.

“This transaction is consistent with Capco’s strategy of monetising investments at Earl’s Court over time with a focus on growing its central London property investment business, centred on Covent Garden.

The transaction is expected to be completed before end-November, the company said.

The Earl’s Court disposal to APG and Delancey’s client fund was for a total consideration of £425m, on a cash-free and debt-free basis. It compares to a balance sheet value at June 30 of £508m.

Payments would be made to Capco on a phased basis, with 45% payable on completion and the balance over two years. Net proceeds from the initial payment are expected to be about £156m and the balance of £211m would be payable in two equal instalments.

Capco’s loan to value will be reduced from 19% to 15% with cash and undrawn facilities of more than £900m.

“The disposal positions Capco as a prime central London property investment business, centred on Covent Garden, with a continued focus on driving rental growth and securing income. The business has significant financial flexibility to capitalise on investment opportunities and is well-positioned to deliver attractive long-term returns for shareholders,” the company said.

It will continue to own a stake in Lillie Square, which is owned and developed by a joint venture between Capco and interests of certain members of the Kwok family (KFI).

KFI are shareholders of Sun Hung Kai Properties, one of the largest real estate companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

After Capco’s announcement, luxury UK property developer Candy Ventures said it will withdraw its interest in taking over Capco.

