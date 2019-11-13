Companies / Property

Investec Property Fund looks offshore as SA business liquidations rise

13 November 2019 - 08:43 karl gernetzky
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Investec Property Fund (IFP) said on Wednesday it is keeping its distribution guidance for the year to end-March unchanged at between 3% of 5%, though this is dependent on its offshore operations as SA conditions continue to deteriorate.

The fund grew distribution per share 3.1% 70.93c in its six months to end-September, largely driven by its offshore portfolio, where strong letting activity continues to support its switch in focus to European logistics and light industrial properties, it said.

The group’s SA portfolio saw like-for-like net property income growth of 1.3%, which was subdued by a rise in bad debts and negative rental reversions. The SA property portfolio of R17.3bn accounts for 80% of the group’s balance sheet.

The fund had seen a marked increase in bad debts arising from business failures and liquidations.

During the period it increased its exposure to pan-European logistics and light industrial properties, and intends to continue to deploy capital to this area.

IPF said on Wednesday investment returns from its pan-European logistics platform continue to be in excess of the investment case of 10.5%, with a current yield of 12.3% in rand terms.

The outperformance was due to rental renewals being above expectations.

“The positive performance has contributed significantly to the fund’s performance for the period, which supports the belief that this investment platform offers shareholders very strong risk-adjusted returns based on current opportunities and market conditions,” IPF said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Property stocks to buy right now

Listed property seems poised for a rebound following a dismal 2018, but income chasers need to be more discerning in their stock selection
Companies
8 months ago

Joburg’s edgy equity funds

There is a growing hub of managers in Joburg that is taking on those in Cape Town, and the majority of BEE managers, such as Mazi Capital, are based ...
Companies
8 months ago

Attacq writes down asset values in the rest of Africa

The group looks at ways to introduce liquidity before loans come due in 2020
Companies
8 months ago

New Intu CEO will have to offload properties

Brexit uncertainty has weakened property values, meaning new boss will have to restructure and sell assets
Companies
7 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Investec Australia Property Fund raises R854m in new shares

Companies / Property

Investec fund seeks R850m to buy properties in Australia

Companies / Property

Hedge funds: a revamp is needed

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.