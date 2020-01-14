Companies / Property

Hyprop says its DionWired stores are operating as normal

The blue chip mall owner allays fears of potential problems caused by DionWired store closures

14 January 2020 - 12:13 Alistair Anderson
Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rosebank Mall. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hyprop Investments, the owner of blue chip shopping centres such as  Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, said on Tuesday that its tenant, electronics retailer DionWired, is trading normally, despite concerns about its future.

DionWired is owned by JSE-listed national retailer Massmart, which is majority owned by American multinational Walmart.

Massmart said on Monday that it could close 34 under-performing DionWired and Masscash stores in 2020, which would affect about 1,440 jobs. The move is part of a turnaround strategy under new CEO Mitchell Slape.

Hyprop is a real estate investment trust (reit) which is invested in SA, Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe, with a market capitalisation of R14.5bn.   

Since 2017, Hyprop has successfully filled vacant space left by the demise of department store group Stuttafords and closures of Edcon group stores. The 5,971m² Edgars store in the Rosebank Mall closed recently. 

Hyprop has DionWired stores in the Western Cape in Canal Walk and Somerset Mall, and in Johannesburg at Hyde Park Corner. These stores represent 0.5% of its total SA retail gross lettable area and 0.5% of its total SA basic retail rental income. Its SA assets earned revenue of R3bn in the year to June 2019 and net operating income of R1.9bn.

“The [DionWired] stores are currently open and trading as normal,” the company said

There are no DionWired stores in Hyprop’s Sub-Saharan African or Eastern European portfolios.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Struggling Edcon closes its Edgars store in high-end Rosebank Mall

The Rosebank closure is one of the first Edgars outlets to shut its doors in a high-end mall
Companies
4 days ago

Forever 21's global woes sound alarm

Shopping centre owners in SA which lease space to the retailer are now assessing the impact of the store closures.
Business
3 months ago

Hyprop aims to lure more shoppers amid decline

The company has kept its full-year guidance of a fall in distribution of up to 13% per share
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Hyprop uses roof gardens to lure more shoppers

Companies / Property

Hyprop slumps on declining shareholder income

Companies / Property

Hyprop aims to sell older assets but retain crown jewels

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.