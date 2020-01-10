Companies / Retail & Consumer TURNAROUND STRATEGY Struggling Edcon closes its Edgars store in high-end Rosebank Mall BL PREMIUM

Edcon has shut its underperforming two-floor Edgars store in the popular Rosebank Mall as the retailer struggles to return to profitability.

The closure of the 5,971m² store — equivalent to about 70% of the size of a large rugby field — is one of the first Edgars outlets to shut its doors in a high-end mall.