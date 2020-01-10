TURNAROUND STRATEGY
Struggling Edcon closes its Edgars store in high-end Rosebank Mall
10 January 2020 - 05:10
Edcon has shut its underperforming two-floor Edgars store in the popular Rosebank Mall as the retailer struggles to return to profitability.
The closure of the 5,971m² store — equivalent to about 70% of the size of a large rugby field — is one of the first Edgars outlets to shut its doors in a high-end mall.
