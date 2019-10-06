Business Forever 21's global woes sound alarm Shopping centre owners in SA which lease space to the retailer are now assessing the impact of the store closures. BL PREMIUM

The bankruptcy of US fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 has sounded the alarm for bricks-and-mortar retailers as shoppers increasingly ditch stores to shop online.

