Hospitality Property Fund hurt by elections and timing of school holidays

Hospitality Property Fund, the hotel-focused subsidiary of Tsogo Sun Hotels, said on Thursday the May national election and timing of school holidays weighed on its interim results to end-September, when distributable earnings fell 9% to R215m.

The group said tough trading conditions were noticeable in Gauteng, with a weaker trading performance at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre.

“The impact of the school holidays separated from the Easter weekend, and the elections in May, prevented the normal transient corporate and government business travel for the first quarter,” the company said.

Rental income for the six months fell 3% to R335m.

The fund’s portfolio includes 54 hotel and resort properties in SA, including the Southern Sun Pretoria.

Hotel trading is expected to remain under pressure until the outlook on the SA economy improves, the group said on Thursday.

Hospitality’s share price was up 2.6% to R7.90 in morning trade on Thursday, having fallen 9.71% in the year to date.

