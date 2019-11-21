Companies / Property

Hospitality Property Fund hurt by elections and timing of school holidays

21 November 2019 - 09:46 karl gernetzky
Sandton City in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hospitality Property Fund, the hotel-focused subsidiary of Tsogo Sun Hotels, said on Thursday the May national election and timing of school holidays weighed on its interim results to end-September, when distributable earnings fell 9% to R215m.

The group said tough trading conditions were noticeable in Gauteng, with a weaker trading performance at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre.

“The impact of the school holidays separated from the Easter weekend, and the elections in May, prevented the normal transient corporate and government business travel for the first quarter,” the company said.

Rental income for the six months fell 3% to R335m.

The fund’s portfolio includes 54 hotel and resort properties in SA, including the Southern Sun Pretoria.

Hotel trading is expected to remain under pressure until the outlook on the SA economy improves, the group said on Thursday.

Hospitality’s share price was up 2.6% to R7.90 in morning trade on Thursday, having fallen 9.71% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tough times for SA’s hotels

SA's average occupancies have been falling over the past few years and in the year ended June, dropped from 61% to 58%
Companies
3 months ago

Tsogo Sun will bring the largest hotel business in SA to public investors

Investors' calls for Tsogo to break into two specialised businesses have been heeded
Companies
5 months ago

Weak trading conditions weigh on Hospitality Property Fund

HPF's dividend shrinks 12.4% in the year to March as its hotels go through a bad trading period
Companies
5 months ago

