Grit Real Estate sticks it out in Africa

Unlike their SA counterparts, it seems that UK investors didn’t need much convincing to buy into the African growth story. UK fund managers have already increased their exposure to Grit Real Estate Income Group from 12% to 20% since the Africa-focused company’s listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) at the end of July 2018.

Grit’s LSE listing was preceded by a $132m bookbuild.

Grit, which was co-founded in 2012 by SA chartered accountant Bronwyn Corbett in its former guise as Delta International (later renamed Mara Delta), now holds primary listings on the JSE, the LSE and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius. Corbett, with a team of 80 staff, runs Grit from Mauritius.

She has grown assets under management nearly fourfold since 2012, from $220m to $800m.

Investors who bought shares in the weeks leading up to Grit’s LSE listing have already made a decent profit — the share price shot up 25% from the end of June to early September. The stock has since traded in a narrow band around R20.

"We supported Grit’s LSE listing because it offers an 8.5% dollar-based income yield, which is attractive compared to the ridiculously low yields of sub-6% from UK-and European-based property companies," says Nicholas Hooper, director of UK-based fund manager London Investment Management.

He concedes that there is still a view among some UK investors that Africa is a place to be avoided. "But Grit has taken the necessary steps to insure against both currency and default risk. So it has done everything possible to make African risk interesting," says Hooper.

He adds: "We are taking a longer-term view considering the growth potential still to be unlocked in many African real estate markets. Besides, diversification away from the UK is important given the uncertainty around Brexit."