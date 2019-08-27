Companies / Property BEE consortium says Delta should not merge with Rebosis A merger of Delta and Rebosis would result in a larger company with R29bn worth of assets BL PREMIUM

Cornwall Crescent, a BEE consortium which holds shares in Delta Property Fund, says the landlord, which predominantly deals with government leases, would make a mistake by merging with diversified black-owned Rebosis Property Fund.

The two companies have not yet detailed how a merger would work, including whether one or both funds would de-list and which management would be retained.