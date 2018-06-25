Marc Hasenfuss Editor-at-large
Companies / Property

PROPERTY

Evergreen investment beats expectation at PSG

25 June 2018 - 05:05 Marc Hasenfuss
Investment company PSG Group says its decision to back retirement village specialist Evergreen is turning out better than expected.

At an annual general meeting on Friday, PSG CEO Piet Mouton said Evergreen’s developments were going great guns. "I don’t think we’ve ever made an investment that has hit the ground running as hard as Evergreen," he said.

In September 2017, Stellenbosch-based PSG, which is anchored by investments in Capitec Bank and private education venture Curro, snapped up a 50% stake in Evergreen for R675m. Mouton said Evergreen would have developed 1,074 units by February 2019 at an average value of R2.7m per unit.

Evergreen had recently secured four new properties for development, he said.

A table presented at the meeting showed that these four developments would add more than 2,300 new units by the end of February 2023. The properties could not yet be identified as marketing had not started, Mouton said. "But the pieces of land have already been bought."

Foreign ownership

The table forecast that Evergreen would hold 1,840 units by February 2020 and 2,815 by February 2021.

The company has existing Cape Town-based developments at Bergvliet, Muizenberg, Diep River, Broadacres and Lake Michelle, with the Cape Winelands development Val de Vie due to come on stream in 2019.

Turning to shareholding changes, Mouton noted that after Steinhoff International’s sale of its 25% stake in PSG in December and January, the foreign ownership of the group’s shares had surged from 10.7% to 20.2%.

The Steinhoff share sale had also increased liquidity from 34% in 2017 to 58%, he said. But Mouton noted that the prevailing discount of 16% offered by PSG’s share price on its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) value was "the largest for a long time". In early 2017, PSG’s shares briefly traded at a premium to the SOTP.

