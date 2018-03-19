Regency focuses on long-stay workers with first apartment-hotel hybrid

Regency has announced it will open its first apartment-hotel hybrid in SA in June, as it looks to appeal to incorporate long-stay workers.

Apartment-style hotels are trying to attract corporate workers who do not want to rely on traditional hotels.

The R350m Regency Apartment Hotel is set to serve upper-market customers in Menlyn, Pretoria. It lies near Central Square shopping centre and comprises 140 hotel rooms and 80 apartments. MD Siyanda Dlamini said it would compete with The Capital hotel group’s offerings.

However, he said the apartment rates would be higher than those charged by traditional hotels. This is as Capital has said its apartment hotels charge less than traditional hotels do.

"We offer more facilities in apartments than traditional hotels do and hence we can get higher room rates," said Dlamini. "There is a growing demand for accommodation to cater to the busy Menlyn district and we have created the ideal offering."

The Capital Menlyn Maine already operates in Menlyn inside the Menlyn Maine district.

The Capital Hotel Group CEO Marc Wachsberger says hotel offerings have been poor in Pretoria in the past. The Capital Menlyn Maine comprises 150 rooms and 50 apartments, and cost R300m to build.