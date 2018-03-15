News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Opulent R25m mansion in Midrand’s Saddlebrook Estate

15 March 2018 - 13:01

WHERE: Saddlebrook Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R25m

This opulent mansion, set in landscaped gardens in the exclusive Saddlebrook equestrian estate, north of Sandton, is designed for entertaining — but it also offers intimate spaces for daily family living. The house boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theatre and expansive cellar. There is also a separate double-storey dwelling adjacent to the main residence that is ideal for conversion into guest accommodation.

Agent: Seeff

WHERE: Rosebank, Johannesburg

PRICE: From R2m

Park Central, currently under construction in Keyes Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Gautrain station, is expected to set a new benchmark for urban apartment living. At 20 storeys, it will become the tallest residential building in Rosebank, offering 150 luxury apartments, including studios, two-bedroom units and penthouses in 41 configurations.

Agent: Pam Golding Properties

MORE HOT PROPERTY

HOT PROPERTY: R120m luxury abode on Nettleton Road

The six-bedroom house on a stand of nearly 1,000m² boasts uninterrupted views of Clifton’s famous beaches and the Twelve Apostles mountains
News & Fox
7 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Tastefully remodelled Bishopscourt home

Reminiscent of the style of famed US architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the property is set in a lush 2,308m² garden
News & Fox
14 days ago

HOT PROPERTY: Palatial Sandhurst home on the market for R150m

The sprawling property, which at one point belonged to deceased Rwandan telecommunications billionaire Miko Rwayitare
News & Fox
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GIMME: Spot me some?
News & Fox / Gimme
2.
Can Malema simply be ‘unexpelled’ from the ANC?
News & Fox / Trending
3.
Why VBS Bank imploded
News & Fox
4.
Reserve Bank tests waters with new fintech unit
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: Good buy-to-let potential in new Sibaya development
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Landmark Knysna castle goes under the hammer
News & Fox / Hot Property

Why Cape Town property sales are drying up
Features

Fish River Resort will soon be back in business
Companies / Transport & Tourism

HOT PROPERTY: Fancourt’s first residential release in over a decade
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A modern mansion in Camps Bay, old-world charm in Milnerton
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.