HOT PROPERTY: Opulent R25m mansion in Midrand’s Saddlebrook Estate

WHERE: Saddlebrook Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R25m

This opulent mansion, set in landscaped gardens in the exclusive Saddlebrook equestrian estate, north of Sandton, is designed for entertaining — but it also offers intimate spaces for daily family living. The house boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theatre and expansive cellar. There is also a separate double-storey dwelling adjacent to the main residence that is ideal for conversion into guest accommodation.

Agent: Seeff