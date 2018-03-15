HOT PROPERTY: Opulent R25m mansion in Midrand’s Saddlebrook Estate
WHERE: Saddlebrook Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R25m
This opulent mansion, set in landscaped gardens in the exclusive Saddlebrook equestrian estate, north of Sandton, is designed for entertaining — but it also offers intimate spaces for daily family living. The house boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theatre and expansive cellar. There is also a separate double-storey dwelling adjacent to the main residence that is ideal for conversion into guest accommodation.
Agent: Seeff
WHERE: Rosebank, Johannesburg
PRICE: From R2m
Park Central, currently under construction in Keyes Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Gautrain station, is expected to set a new benchmark for urban apartment living. At 20 storeys, it will become the tallest residential building in Rosebank, offering 150 luxury apartments, including studios, two-bedroom units and penthouses in 41 configurations.
Agent: Pam Golding Properties
Please sign in or register to comment.