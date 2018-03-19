No payout for Sun International’s investors, but there may be a rights issue

Instead of getting a payout, Sun International shareholders will have to feed additional money into the casino and hotel operator.

"Given the need to reduce the high debt levels, the board has decided not to declare a dividend for the year ended December 31, 2017," Sun International said in its results released on Monday morning.

The group’s interest bill rising 15% to R1.1bn from R949m contributed to it falling into a net loss of R12m from a profit of R38m in 2016.

The group’s borrowing was R11.7bn at December 31, a 9.4% increase from R10.7bn at the end of 2016.

The company said in Monday’s results statement that the group still intended to raise R1.5bn via a rights issue, but did not provide further details.

"Although trading has improved marginally at Time Square and the group met its debt covenants at December 31 2017, the board has deemed it prudent to embark on a capital-raise exercise to de-risk the balance sheet," it said.

Following a period of aggressive expansion leading to the high debt it is struggling to service, Sun International said it had embarked on a programme of closing unprofitable operations.

"In this regard, we have taken action on loss-making operations, including the closure of the Fish River Sun, Sun Nao Casino in Colombia and the International VIP Businesses in both SA and Panama, as well as downscaled the Ocean Sun Casino by closing the 66th floor casino and significantly reducing staff.

"We have applied to the Eastern Cape gaming board to restructure the Boardwalk and are in the process of addressing the performances of the Carousel and Naledi," the company said.

The leaner group still managed to increase its revenue by 12% to R15.6bn in 2017.

"SA continues to contribute the majority of group revenue at 70%, with Latin America contributing 29% and Nigeria 1%," Sun International said.

"Gaming is the primary contributor to group revenue, at 73%, alternate gaming contributes 7%, food and beverage 9%, rooms 8% and other revenues 3%."

The group’s flagship Sun City complex grew both gambling and room revenue by 11%, with hotel occupancy increasing to 72% from 68% following refurbishments.

Its new Time Square casino in Pretoria captured about 13% of the Gauteng gambling market, "which is below initial expectations". Time Square contributed a R296m loss to the group.

In Chile, its Monticello casino suffered a 10% decline in revenue.

"The property was negatively impacted by the relocation of the toll road in September 2016 and the unfortunate shooting incident that took place in July 2017.

Reuters reported at the time that a gambler shot two people dead in the casino before committing suicide.

"In June 2017, Monticello opened a new smoking deck, a 4,000-seat arena and a new bar. However, due to the arena start-up costs, additional security measures being put in place post the shooting incident and an increase in marketing spend to attract guests back to the casino, ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] was down 26%," the company said.