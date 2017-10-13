Atlantic Leaf grows dividend

Industrial property group Atlantic Leaf is generating stable returns in a competitive market, says CEO Paul Leaf-Wright.

Commenting on the company’s financial results for the six months to August, Leaf-Wright said Atlantic Leaf had achieved an interim distribution of 4.5p per share, compared with 4.2p for the matching period in 2016.

The company had a total of £304m in assets under management on August 31.

"These results are reflective of the stable environment in which we operate and the quality of our assets, which remain 100% occupied with long leases, quality tenants with strong covenants and which deliver long-term cash flows," said Leaf-Wright.

He said the company had met or exceeded key targets to firmly establish itself as a property investment company in the UK market.

Distribution growth

"This strong delivery on our growth objectives underpins our strategy to continue to grow distributions to shareholders on an annual basis and based on cash flow earnings the com-pany has achieved," he said.

Atlantic Leaf has been backed by a significant investor in Vukile Property Fund, which sees the company as its springboard into western Europe.

Vukile is able to assist Atlantic Leaf with UK opportunities and other support. Atlantic Leaf reported a net asset value of £155.4m, or a net asset value per share of £1.09, for the period under review.