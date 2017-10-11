Companies / Property

ACQUISITION

Stor-Age expands with DanCor deal

11 October 2017 - 06:10 Alistair Anderson
Stor-Age CEO Gavin Lucas. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stor-Age, the real estate investment trust, has managed to spread its presence further into Durban as it looks to dominate the city’s self-storage market.

The company announced through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roeland Street Investments, that it would subscribe for 99.9% of the shares in DanCor for R145m. The existing shareholders of DanCor would retain 0.1% of the DanCor shares for the immediate future.

"The board is of the view that the transaction supports Stor-Age’s stated strategy of pursuing value-added acquisitions in a fragmented industry in order to strengthen the group’s position as a premium South African self-storage brand," said CEO Gavin Lucas.

"Implementation of the transaction will provide Stor-Age with a broader geographical store offering across the city of Durban in locations which are complementary to the existing trading portfolio," he said.

DanCor conducts its self-storage business from four locations under the name StorTown with properties across Durban.

The share subscription consideration would be applied to the reduction of third-party debt and loans owing by DanCor to its shareholders.

Property stocks raise R20bn capital

Well-supported rand hedges amass billions to fund growth ambitions across Europe and to diversify out of tough local conditions
1 day ago

All DanCor stores would be rebranded and added to Stor-Age’s operations platform.

Stor-Age planned to enhance the value of DanCor’s assets over time through initiatives such as digital marketing and revenue management. Stor-Age was founded 12 years ago in Cape Town by Gavin Lucas and Steven Horton and listed on the JSE in November 2015.

The company is the largest self-storage operator in SA.

Its local portfolio is sized at 300,000m² across 31 properties worth R2.1bn.

Rael Colley, a research analyst at Anchor Stockbrokers, said the acquisition was yield-neutral in year one.

"We believe the group can add value to the properties over the medium term," he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

