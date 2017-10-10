Sirius has dividend target in its sights

Economically, Germany was doing better than comparable economies, Sirius said, with output expanding at its

fastest pace since April 2011 in the third quarter.

Acquisitions included a business park in Krefeld, near Dusseldorf, for €9.2m, and a business park in Schenefeld, near Hamburg, for €15.1m, Sirius said. The company also acquired an office building asset in Hamburg-Hummelsbüttel for €8.4m and an office building in Frankfurt for €6.1m.

"Following the completion of the notarised acquisitions announced today, we will own and manage a portfolio of 51 properties — 48 as at September 30 2017 — compared to 43 at

the end of the first half of 2016, with more expected to follow in the second half of this financial year," Sirius CEO Andrew Coombs said.

Brendon Hubbard, a portfolio manager at Clucas Gray, said the 2% growth in rental revenue came in a low-inflation environment in Germany, with the statement seemingly putting the company on track for their 2018 dividend target.

Analysts were expecting such a dividend to come in at about €0.031 to €0.033.

"They have made some big disposals during the period and clearly made some of that up, so that is quite positive," he said.

