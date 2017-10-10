Companies / Property

GERMAN MARKET

Sirius has dividend target in its sights

Analysts say the operator of business parks is on track to meet its dividend target

10 October 2017 - 06:05 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

German-focused Sirius Real Estate said on Monday that it had grown annualised rental income 2% to €65.2m for the six months to end-September, issuing a trading statement that analysts said indicated the operator of business parks was on track to meet its dividend target.

The company announced it had made four acquisitions in September. The like-for-like average rate per square metre rose from €5.11 to €5.17, which the company said represented its ability to secure rate hikes through active management.

Sirius, which is dual listed on the JSE and in London, focuses on filling vacancies through its in-house brokerage, mainly targeting tenants that are small and medium-sized enterprises.

Economically, Germany was doing better than comparable economies, Sirius said, with output expanding at its
fastest pace since April 2011 in the third quarter.

Acquisitions included a business park in Krefeld, near Dusseldorf, for €9.2m, and a business park in Schenefeld, near Hamburg, for €15.1m, Sirius said. The company also acquired an office building asset in Hamburg-Hummelsbüttel for €8.4m and an office building in Frankfurt for €6.1m.

"Following the completion of the notarised acquisitions announced today, we will own and manage a portfolio of 51 properties — 48 as at September 30 2017 — compared to 43 at
the end of the first half of 2016, with more expected to follow in the second half of this financial year," Sirius CEO Andrew Coombs said.

Brendon Hubbard, a portfolio manager at Clucas Gray, said the 2% growth in rental revenue came in a low-inflation environment in Germany, with the statement seemingly putting the company on track for their 2018 dividend target.

Analysts were expecting such a dividend to come in at about €0.031 to €0.033.

"They have made some big disposals during the period and clearly made some of that up, so that is quite positive," he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New property marketplace aims to disrupt local ...
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol drops rescue plan for BEE scheme
Companies / Energy
3.
TFG latest to flee from Gupta auditor
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tuesday deadline set for Trillian and McKinsey to ...
Companies / Energy
5.
‘White like me’ advert grounds Dove
Companies

Related Articles

Echo Polska to offload office portfolio to fund acquisitions
Companies / Property

Nepi Rockcastle shares in demand
Companies / Property

Investec opens Cornubia Mall, a R1.8bn shopping centre north of Durban
Companies / Property

Growthpoint focuses on more environmentally friendly offices
Companies / Property

Redefine develops a Sandton home for advocates
Companies / Property

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.