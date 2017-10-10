Property stocks raise R20bn capital

More than R20bn in new capital has been raised in the year to date to fund the growth ambitions of rand hedge property stocks, according to a report released on Monday by Cape-based Catalyst Fund Managers.

The bulk of the money will go towards buying or developing shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe.

Last week’s oversubscribed book-build by NEPI Rockcastle alone collected a hefty R5.2bn within a matter of hours. That was in addition to the more than R1bn raised by NEPI earlier in 2017 before the merger with sister company Rockcastle.

NEPI Rockcastle is focused on Central and Eastern Europe.

MAS Real Estate, which recently entered the Central and Eastern Europe region in partnership with Prime Kapital, led by former NEPI CEO Martin Slabbert, raised R1.9bn in September in addition to R2.2bn raised in March.

Greenbay Properties, which owns shopping centres in Portugal and Slovenia, has raised a substantial R7bn so far in 2017.

Pure Polish play Echo Polska Properties and German-focused business park owner Sirius Real Estate have also successfully tapped the market for fresh capital to fund various acquisitions.

Catalyst Fund Managers investment analyst Curwin Rittles said continued appetite for rand hedge counters comes on the back of a "challenging" environment in SA.