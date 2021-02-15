Sibanye to partially revive K4 PGM mine, which has 50-year life
Work at K4 will start in 2021 with maintenance and preparation of underground areas, leading to first production in 2022
The unrealised jewel in the Lonmin crown, the partially developed K4 mine, is back on the table as the new owner and world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGM) considers spending R3.9bn to finish it.
To give a sense of how important K4 is for Sibanye-Stillwater, the company’s latest reserves and resources update for its PGM and gold assets shows its promise...
