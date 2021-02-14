Companies / Mining Why SA PGM output’s likely to bounce back sharply from decade low Refined PGM output is expected to recover from pandemic disruptions and processing problems at Amplats BL PREMIUM

Platinum supplies from SA, the world’s largest source, are expected to recover quickly after falling to their lowest levels in a decade during 2020 because of disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and operational issues at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

More broadly, mined and recycled supplies of platinum group metals (PGMs), which are mainly used to control pollution coming from diesel and petrol engines, as well as industrial applications and investments, are expected to recover sharply during 2021, Johnson Matthey said in its latest annual report...