Companies / Mining Surging PGM prices drive Amplats earnings Anglo American Platinum is the second big platinum group metal producer to advise investors to expect strong growth in annual profits BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s second-largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), expects annual earnings to shoot up by more than half due to higher prices.

Amplats, which is 80% by Anglo American, is the second big PGM company to warn of a steep jump in profits for 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting operations in SA...