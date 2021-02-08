MINING
Profit-smashing Sibanye to reward patient investors
The world’s largest PGM supplier has swung into enormous profit in a year disrupted by the pandemic
08 February 2021 - 05:10
Shareholders of Sibanye- Stillwater, the world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), may be set for handsome dividends after the company indicated it will post blowout results in a year disrupted by the pandemic.
Sibanye, which has gold and PGM mines in SA, and PGM mines in Zimbabwe and the US, advised shareholders to expect attributable profit for the year to end-December of between R28.7bn and R29.9bn, up from R62m a year earlier...
