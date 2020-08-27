Companies / Mining Sibanye pays dividend on record results and best ever normalised earnings of R8.8bn Sibanye noted the interim payment was larger than the annual full-year returns delivered between 2013 and 2015, as after-tax profit increased to R9.7bn from a R171m loss a year earlier BL PREMIUM

World number one platinum group metals (PGM) supplier Sibanye-Stillwater returned to dividend payments after a four-year pause as its mines in SA, Zimbabwe and US gave the group record interim results.

Sibanye’s debt has returned to levels last seen before it launched an aggressive growth strategy in PGM, rising to the world’s leading source of the industrial and precious metals from nothing in about four years.